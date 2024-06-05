Web 3 Cybersecurity Company GoPlus Raises $10M to Build Permissionless Security Layer
Web3 cybersecurity company GoPlus has raised $10 million in a private financing round with participation from a host of heavyweight crypto investors including OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital and Animoca Brands, according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk on Wednesday.
GoPlus is building a permissionless, modular Web 3 security layer, designed to be integrated with any blockchain network, to help architects enhance user safety and protection from cyber threats.
To supplement the growth of its security layer, GoPlus also plans to introduce a token, which will be used primarily for gas fees and act as an incentive for developers to engage with GoPlus services.
