BitGo to Offer Custody Services for CoinDesk 20 Constituents
The broad crypto price gauge has seen about $5 billion in perpetual futures volume since launching in January.
Institutional crypto custodian BitGo is collaborating with CoinDesk Indices to offer custody of the 20 crypto tokens that make up the underlying assets of the CoinDesk 20 Index.
"We have seen demand for accessing a turnkey broad-based digital asset solution," said Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and U.S. Institutional Sales at BitGo, in a press release. "We’re excited to partner with CoinDesk Indices and provide our customer base with access to the top digital assets within the CoinDesk 20 Index, as investors seek to increase exposure to digital assets beyond Bitcoin."
A perpetual futures contract on the CoinDesk 20 offered by CoinDesk Indices parent Bullish has seen trading volume of roughly $5 billion since it was introduced alongside the gauge in January.
