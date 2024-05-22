Bitcoin Is Coming to Ethereum Stalwart MetaMask: Sources

MetaMask is built by Consensys, an Ethereum-centric research and development firm helmed by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin. Asked to comment on the development plans, a MetaMask spokesman said via email: "We're excited about MetaMask's commitment to embracing the multi-chain world of web3 and continually exploring new integrated features to enhance the usability and security of the leading self-custodial wallet. While we can't confirm any timeline for specific developments at this time, we're always working on innovations to serve our users better. Stay tuned for further updates when we're ready to share more."