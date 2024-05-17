Dolce & Gabbana Sued for Messing Up Delivery of Its NFTs: Bloomberg
The company promoted the NFTs telling customers that buying the DGFamily NFTs would grant them access to various digital rewards, the complaint alleges.
- A customer sued Dolce & Gabbana USA for delaying the delivery of the products, causing him to lose value on the DGFamily NFTs.
- Bloomberg reported that the customer also alleged that the digital outfits with the NFTs couldn’t be used for another 11 days after they were released because D&G didn’t get approval on time.
Dolce & Gabbana USA has been sued for messing up the delivery of its non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Bloomberg reported. The customer spent $6,000 to purchase the asset.
The report said Luke Brown lost $5,800 on the NFTs he bought and filed the case in the Southern District of New York on behalf of others who bought digital assets from the NFT project.
The complaint alleged that the company promoted the NFTs, telling customers that buying the DGFamily NFTs would grant them access to various digital rewards, physical products and exclusive events.
However, the delivery of the NFTs was late. The customer alleged that the NFTs came with outfits to wear in the metaverse, but the digital outfits that showed up 20 days behind schedule “could be used only in a metaverse platform with barely any users,” the report said.
The digital outfits couldn’t be used for another 11 days after they were released because, the complaint alleges, Dolce & Gabbana had not got approval from the NFT marketplace UNXD ahead of time.
Dolce & Gabbana and UNXD, also named as a defendant in the case, did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.
