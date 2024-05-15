Stablecoin Issuer Circle Files to Shift Legal Home to U.S. From Ireland Ahead of Planned IPO: Bloomberg
Circle recently filed court paperwork to make the move, according to a company spokesperson.
- Circle filed to relocate its legal base to the U.S. from Ireland
- The issuer of the second-largest stablecoin said in January that it planned to list its shares in the U.S.
Circle, issuer of the USDC stablecoin, intends to make the U.S. its new legal home ahead of a planned initial public offering in the country, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The company recently filed court paperwork to make the move, according to the report, which cited a spokesperson who declined to elaborate on the reasoning.
Circle, which filed to list shares publicly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January, is currently domiciled in the Republic of Ireland.
The company's USDC is the second-largest stablecoin in the crypto market, with a market cap of around $33 billion, according to data by CoinMarketCap. Tether's USDT, at $100 billion, is the largest.
Circle did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.