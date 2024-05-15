Degen Chain Back Online After Two-Day Hiatus
The layer-3 blockchain for meme coins was offline for over 50 hours.
- Degen Chain, a blockchain dedicated to meme coins, is back online after a two-day hiatus.
- The problem stemmed from issues with its rollup provider.
Degen Chain, an Ethereum layer-3 blockchain dedicated to meme coins, is back online after a two-day outage.
The chain had been unusable since it effectively shut down at 20:15 UTC on May 12. For over 50 hours, it failed to validate transactions or produce new blocks.
The protocol relies on Conduit, a rollup infrastructure platform, for its technical framework and operational support, particularly for managing transactions and data availability.
Rollups process transactions off-chain, then bundle and submit them to Ethereum, increasing speed and reducing costs. By using Conduit, Degen Chain can function as a layer-3 blockchain, allowing it to handle high transaction volumes.
On May 14, Degen Chain announced it was working with Conduit to resolve the downtime, which Conduit attributed to a "custom config change" that halted block production for Degen Chain.
Degen Chain launched earlier this year and quickly hit $100 million in trading volume thanks to the current meme coin craze.
According to DefiLlama, the chain has a market cap of just under $200 million and a total locked value of $2.17 million. The outage pushed the value of its native token, DEGEN, down by 6% to $0.16.
