Wolverine-Themed Meme Coins Flood Market Following RoaringKitty's Cryptic Post
The Wolverine-themed tokens are not the only ones to have been issued on pump.fun.
- The Wolverine meme coins were minted immediately after TheRoaringKitty posted a video including the X-Men character.
- Several tokens have also been issued relating to GameStop and Melvin Capital.
Wolverine-related meme coins flooded several blockchains after TheRoaringKitty, the personality behind the Gamestop meme stock frenzy, posted a video of the X-Men character on the X social-media platform.
TheRoaringKitty, whose real name is Keith Gill, returned to social media after a three-year absence on Monday, posting a meme that alludes to gaining focus, which led to a widespread rally in meme stocks and volatile weekly open for the Gamestop stock (GME) as well as several cat-related meme coins.
Meme coins have been a key component of the recent cryptocurrency bull market following the success of dogwifhat (WIF) and bonk (BONK). Many of the tokens have surged to more than $1 billion in market cap as investors attempt to find the next dogecoin (DOGE) or pepe (PEPE).
A number of the newly-minted meme coins faced sharp declines shortly after launch as bad actors drain liquidity to capitalize on the meme coin hype.
TheRoaringKitty's return potentially brings a new narrative to meme coin trading. The immediate rise in X-Men characters and meme coins related to Gamestop and Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that got squeezed out of a GME short three years ago, demonstrates a clear crossover from TheRoaringKitty's traditional finance following and crypto meme coins.
