DYdX Founder Antonio Juliano to Step Down as CEO of the Decentralized Exchange; Ivo Crnkovic-Rubsamen Takes Over
Juliano will become chairman and president of dYdX Trading.
Antonio Juliano, the founder of decentralized crypto exchange dYdX, is stepping down as CEO of the main company responsible for building the major crypto trading platform.
In a blog post Juliano said he will become chairman and president of dYdX Trading Inc. Ivo Crnkovic-Rubsamen takes over as its head.
“I will always be the leader of dYdX,” Juliano said in the post. But he also cautioned: “I have no idea what comes next for me."
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.