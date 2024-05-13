Bitcoin
Finance

DYdX Founder Antonio Juliano to Step Down as CEO of the Decentralized Exchange; Ivo Crnkovic-Rubsamen Takes Over

Juliano will become chairman and president of dYdX Trading.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconMay 13, 2024 at 2:16 p.m. UTC
Updated May 13, 2024 at 2:19 p.m. UTC
Antonio Juliano
Antonio Juliano (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)
Antonio Juliano, the founder of decentralized crypto exchange dYdX, is stepping down as CEO of the main company responsible for building the major crypto trading platform.

In a blog post Juliano said he will become chairman and president of dYdX Trading Inc. Ivo Crnkovic-Rubsamen takes over as its head.

    • “I will always be the leader of dYdX,” Juliano said in the post. But he also cautioned: “I have no idea what comes next for me."

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.

