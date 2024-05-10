Crypto Custody Tech Firm Fireblocks Unveils New York-Regulated Trust Company

There is a political context to this. In February of last year, proposed changes to the custody rule by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would, in theory, dramatically narrow the types of institutions that registered investment advisers (RIAs) could put their customers' crypto into. Part of a divisive and yet to be finalized set of changes known as SAB 12, only firms such as registered broker-dealers and federally chartered banks would qualify, which is at odds with the current state licensing system.