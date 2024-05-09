Crypto for Advisors: DeFi Yields, the Revival

On the higher end of the risk/reward continuum, some of the biggest opportunities come from points speculation. The enthusiasm for EigenLayer points , most notably, has driven up yield rates for lending ETH, as speculators anticipate an EIGEN token airdrop later this month. Interest in a potential Ethena drop has driven demand for stablecoins. While airdrop speculation is undeniably inflationary, borrowers are paying real interest in stablecoins or ETH that lenders can realize as profit now. Read more about Airdrop points here.