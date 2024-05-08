Bitcoin
Finance

Japanese Crypto Exchange Coincheck Sees Nasdaq Listing Completion in Second, Third Quarters

Coincheck said the timing is subject to approval by Thunder Bridger IV's stockholders, the SEC and Nasdaq.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 8, 2024 at 10:09 a.m. UTC
Updated May 8, 2024 at 10:11 a.m. UTC
Nasdaq stock exchange studio
Coincheck expects to have completed its SPAC merger by end-September. (Luis Villa del Campo/Wikimedia Commons)
  • Coincheck plans to list on Nasdaq through a merger with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV.
  • The deal has been delayed twice since its announcement in March 2022.
    • Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck expects its listing on Nasdaq via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (THCP) to complete in the second or third quarters.

    The timescale is subject to approval by Thunder Bridger IV's stockholders, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nasdaq, Tokyo-based Coincheck said in an announcement on Wednesday.

    The merger was announced over two years ago in March 2022, with initial plans to complete in the second half of that year. The target was pushed to July 2023 before being extended further by up to 12 months.

    Once the merger completes, the Netherlands-domiciled business will be renamed Coincheck Group and list on the Nasdaq Global Select Marker under the ticker "CNCK," joining Coinbase (COIN) as the only crypto exchanges publicly traded in the U.S.

    Read More: Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Expands Austrian Presence With Raiffeisen Bank Partnership

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.



    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

