Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute to Provide Liquidity for Hong Kong Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

“Crypto ETFs provide a means for investors at all levels to enter into the world of digital assets through a regulated and government-endorsed investment vehicle," said Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. "[They] play a key role in bringing the next wave of investors into the crypto space, both institutional and retail … Increasing access to digital assets will play a critical function in further accelerating growth, and Wintermute is excited to play a key role in that process.”