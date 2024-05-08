Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute to Provide Liquidity for Hong Kong Bitcoin and Ether ETFs
The market maker will provide liquidity for OSL Digital Securities and Haskey HK Exchange, both of which are sub-custodians of platforms facilitating the operation of the bitcoin and ether ETFs in Hong Kong.
- Crypto trading firm Wintermute will provide liquidity for the Hong Kong-listed spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, the company announced.
- The London-based company said it wants to play a bigger part in the Asian market, hence the partnership.
Looking to strengthen its market share in the Asia region, Wintermute will be a liquidity provider to the recently launched Hong Kong-listed spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds, the company announced Wednesday.
The London-based firm is partnering with OSL Digital Securities and HashKey HK Exchange, both of which are sub-custodians of virtual asset trading platforms facilitating the operation of the ETFs, according to the statement.
“Crypto ETFs provide a means for investors at all levels to enter into the world of digital assets through a regulated and government-endorsed investment vehicle," said Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. "[They] play a key role in bringing the next wave of investors into the crypto space, both institutional and retail … Increasing access to digital assets will play a critical function in further accelerating growth, and Wintermute is excited to play a key role in that process.”
The partnership is part of a broader expansion to the Asian market, the company said. “Hong Kong has established itself as a leading advocate for crypto in the APAC region, and we are hopeful that other countries will follow their lead in the near future,” Gaevoy said.
The three Hong Kong-listed bitcoin ETFs, which went live on April 29, have so far seen a slow start compared to their counterparts in the U.S. As of the close on Monday they had accumulated just shy of 4,400 bitcoins or roughly $276 million in assets under management.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.