MicroStrategy Q1 Operating Loss of $53.1M After Bitcoin Holdings Impairment Charge of $191.6M
To this point, the company has not adopted fair value accounting for its bitcoin stack, resulting in the first quarter write-down despite a major rally in prices.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) reported a net operating loss of $53.1 million, or $3.09 per share, in the first quarter after taking a digital asset impairment charge of $191.6 million, according to a Monday afternoon press release.
While some had expected the company might adopt the new fair value accounting standard, and thus report a sizable profit thanks to bitcoin's (BTC) first quarter rally, the company elected not to do so. By the old standard, MicroStrategy at quarter's end valued its bitcoin holdings at a price of $23,680 each, or $5.1 billion, rather than March's closing price of $71,028, or $15.2 billion.
The company also announced a small April addition of 122 tokens to its bitcoin stack, bringing total holdings to 214,400. That would be valued at $13.5 billion at bitcoin's current price of about $63,000.
For all of 2024 so far, MSTR has acquired 25,250 bitcoins for $1.65 billion, or an average price of $65,232 each.
Shares are lower by 3.3% in after hours trading.
MicroStrategy will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5 pm ET.
