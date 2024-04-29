Bitcoin
$62,561.17-1.61%
Ethereum
$3,184.95-3.46%
Binance Coin
$590.76-2.22%
Solana
$136.12-3.97%
XRP
$0.50712603-2.52%
Dogecoin
$0.14237330-4.42%
Toncoin
$5.30-3.42%
Cardano
$0.45438356-3.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002366-4.24%
Avalanche
$33.59-3.10%
Tron
$0.11924847-1.43%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$62,652.79-1.85%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to Consensus 2024The largest and longest running event that covers all sides of Crypto and Web 3
30
DAYS
01
HR
42
MIN
19
SEC
Finance

Bitcoin ETF Slowdown Is a Short-Term Pause Not the Beginning of a Negative Trend: Bernstein

Investment platforms will take some time to establish the necessary compliance framework to sell bitcoin ETF products, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconApr 29, 2024 at 8:57 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. UTC
Time on clock stop by nail delay concept. (Dimj/Shutterstock)
Time on clock stop by nail delay concept. (Dimj/Shutterstock)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Bitcoin ETF slowdown is a short-term pause not the beginning of a negative trend, the report said.
  • Broker’s expectation of a bitcoin high of $150,000 by 2025 remains the same.
  • The bitcoin mining cycle remains healthy after the halving, Bernstein said.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Bitcoin’s Price Is Way Up. And $48 Trillion in Wealth Just Got Access

  • Bitcoin Ecosystem Developments in 2023 as BTC Hits Fresh 2023 High
    08:42
    Bitcoin Ecosystem Developments in 2023 as BTC Hits Fresh 2023 High
  • Bitcoin Extends Rally as $1B in BTC Withdrawals Suggests Bullish Mood
    01:10
    Bitcoin Extends Rally as $1B in BTC Withdrawals Suggests Bullish Mood
  • Why Financial Advisors Are So Excited About a Spot Bitcoin ETF
    1:02:43
    Why Financial Advisors Are So Excited About a Spot Bitcoin ETF
  • When Could Traders See the Arrival of a Spot Bitcoin ETF?
    02:21
    When Could Traders See the Arrival of a Spot Bitcoin ETF?

    • The slowdown in bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows is a short-term pause before ETFs become more integrated with private bank platforms, wealth advisors and more brokerage platforms, and not the beginning of a worrying trend, broker Bernstein said in a research report on Monday.

    The broker notes that the world’s largest cryptocurrency has been range-bound in terms of price, with no clear momentum on either side following the halving.

    “There is a natural gestation time to bitcoin becoming an acceptable portfolio allocation recommendation and the platforms establishing the compliance framework to sell bitcoin ETF products,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra wrote.

    Bernstein says its expectation of a bitcoin cycle high by 2025 of $150,000 remains the same, as the “unprecedented ETF demand inflows have further reinforced our conviction.”

    The bitcoin mining cycle remains healthy after the halving, with the leading players continuing to consolidate market shares, the report said.

    Bitcoin network fees have normalized at a healthy 10% of miners revenues having spiked post the halving, the report added.

    The quadrennial reward halving took place earlier this month and slowed the rate of growth in bitcoin supply.

    Read more: Bitcoin Miners Have Raked in Abnormal Transaction Fees Since Halving: Bernstein

    Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Author placeholder image
    Will Canny

    Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.