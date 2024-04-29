Bitcoin ETF Slowdown Is a Short-Term Pause Not the Beginning of a Negative Trend: Bernstein
Investment platforms will take some time to establish the necessary compliance framework to sell bitcoin ETF products, the report said.
- Bitcoin ETF slowdown is a short-term pause not the beginning of a negative trend, the report said.
- Broker’s expectation of a bitcoin high of $150,000 by 2025 remains the same.
- The bitcoin mining cycle remains healthy after the halving, Bernstein said.
The broker notes that the world’s largest cryptocurrency has been range-bound in terms of price, with no clear momentum on either side following the halving.
“There is a natural gestation time to bitcoin becoming an acceptable portfolio allocation recommendation and the platforms establishing the compliance framework to sell bitcoin ETF products,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra wrote.
Bernstein says its expectation of a bitcoin cycle high by 2025 of $150,000 remains the same, as the “unprecedented ETF demand inflows have further reinforced our conviction.”
The bitcoin mining cycle remains healthy after the halving, with the leading players continuing to consolidate market shares, the report said.
Bitcoin network fees have normalized at a healthy 10% of miners revenues having spiked post the halving, the report added.
The quadrennial reward halving took place earlier this month and slowed the rate of growth in bitcoin supply.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.