MicroStrategy Could Merit S&P 500 Inclusion If It Adopts New Accounting Rules: Benchmark

Analyst consensus is for MicroStrategy to report a first-quarter 2024 loss per share of $0.55. Benchmark estimates that if the company decides to opt for early adoption of the new standard it could report a gain of more than $300 per share for the quarter.



MicroStrategy currently meets nearly all of the criteria for S&P 500 inclusion, the report said. The company is based in the U.S., its shares are highly liquid, 50% of its outstanding shares are available for trading, and its market cap is greater than $18 billion.