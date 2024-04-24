Bitcoin Payments App Strike Launches for European Customers
The app, which has been available in the U.S. since 2020, also recently expanded its services to Africa.
- Bitcoin payments app Strike is now available to customers in Europe.
- The firm has been on an expansion streak recently, launching in several countries globally, most recently in the African region.
Strike, the payments application using the Bitcoin blockchain, has launched in Europe, allowing customers to buy, sell and withdraw bitcoin (BTC) in the region, it announced Wednesday.
The company recently expanded its services to Africa and is already rolled out in Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Customers can check their local iOS or Android app store to see if the app is available in their country as some are excluded from the expansion.
“As the third-largest economy globally … Europe presents vast opportunities for bitcoin adoption,” Strike said in a press release. “We’ve seen the demand and heard the feedback first-hand from the community.”
Strike, a product of Chicago-based Zap Solutions that is led by entrepreneur Jack Mallers, launched in the U.S. in 2020. The app can be compared to Cash App or PayPal, two popular online payment systems, in that it lets customers send and receive money around the world. The difference is that Strike uses the Bitcoin blockchain to do so, making transfers faster and cheaper than other alternatives.
European customers will be able to buy, sell and withdraw BTC directly with euro deposits through SEPA, the region’s payments provider. The recipient of the funds can then choose to receive the value in either bitcoin, euro or, in some regions, Tether’s USDT stablecoin.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.