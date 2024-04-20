Bitcoin
$63,962.83-1.40%
Ethereum
$3,065.64-1.02%
Binance Coin
$560.58-0.23%
Solana
$142.81-1.18%
XRP
$0.51720800+3.42%
Dogecoin
$0.15375073+0.44%
Toncoin
$6.18-3.34%
Cardano
$0.48164290+1.97%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002327+1.10%
Avalanche
$35.43-0.06%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$64,169.40-1.38%
Tron
$0.10981686-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Consensus 2024Price Increase Extension Ends In
00
DAYS
05
HR
53
MIN
53
SEC
Finance

Grayscale Reveals 0.15% Fees For Its Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

Grayscale said it will contribute around 10% of GBTC assets to the Mini Fund, some 63,204 bitcoin.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconApr 20, 2024 at 2:03 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 20, 2024 at 2:05 p.m. UTC
Grayscale ad (Grayscale)
Grayscale ad (Grayscale)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Grayscale’s new ETF product, the Bitcoin Mini Trust has set fees at 0.15%
  • Grayscale said it will contribute around 10% of GBTC assets to the Mini Fund, some 63,204 bitcoin.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Bitcoin’s Price Is Way Up. And $48 Trillion in Wealth Just Got Access

  • Bitcoin Ecosystem Developments in 2023 as BTC Hits Fresh 2023 High
    08:42
    Bitcoin Ecosystem Developments in 2023 as BTC Hits Fresh 2023 High
  • Bitcoin Extends Rally as $1B in BTC Withdrawals Suggests Bullish Mood
    01:10
    Bitcoin Extends Rally as $1B in BTC Withdrawals Suggests Bullish Mood
  • Why Financial Advisors Are So Excited About a Spot Bitcoin ETF
    1:02:43
    Why Financial Advisors Are So Excited About a Spot Bitcoin ETF
  • When Could Traders See the Arrival of a Spot Bitcoin ETF?
    02:21
    When Could Traders See the Arrival of a Spot Bitcoin ETF?

    • Bitcoin ETF provider Grayscale has provided some details of its spin-off fund, the Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC), including a more competitive 0.15% fee than the uplisted mothership GBTC product, according to a pro forma financials in its latest filing.

    The filing also provides an illustrative example of the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) Grayscale will contribute to the mini fund: 63,204 bitcoin, or 10% of existing assets in GBTC, as per the filing. Shares of the BTC trust are to be issued and distributed automatically to holders of GBTC shares. (Pro forma financial statements are projections of future expenses and revenues, based on a company's past experience and future plans.)

    Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust was conceived to offer GBTC investors a lower fee option that’s more competitively in line with other bitcoin ETFs approved back in January.

    This spinoff is also considered a non-taxable event for GBTC’s existing shareholders, so those investors will not be expected to pay capital-gains tax to automatically transfer into the new fund. Some early stage GBTC investors with gains in the thousands of percentages would face a significant taxable event to switch to a competitor product with a lower fee.

    Grayscale’s GBTC, which charges a relatively high fee of 1.5%, appeared over a decade ago originally offered through a private placement. In mid-2015, shares began trading publicly on an over-the-counter basis. This continued until January 2024 when GBTC uplisted to NYSE Arca as a spot Bitcoin ETF.

    Grayscale’s current assets under management stands at around $19.6 billion; its nearest rival, which is BlackRock’s IBIT fund, has grown to just over $17.5 billion.

    Edited by Nikhilesh De.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Ian Allison
    Ian Allison

    Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

    Follow @IanAllison123 on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.