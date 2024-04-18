Bitcoin
Finance

Tether Reorganizes Into 4 Divisions as It Expands Beyond Stablecoins

The company has formed four divisions to reflect its broadening focus: Data, Finance, Power and Edu(cation).

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 18, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 18, 2024 at 11:18 a.m. UTC
Tether 's logo painted on a wooden background.

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Tether, the developer of the world's largest stablecoin, said it is reorganizing as it expands into other areas of digital assets.

The USDT issuer formed four divisions to reflect its broadening focus, according to an announcement on Thursday.

    • The four divisions are called Data, Finance, Power and Edu(cation) and will handle strategic investments in technology, financial infrastructure, bitcoin mining and digital education, respectively.

    USDT is the world's largest stablecoin – cryptocurrencies whose price is pegged to a real-world asset, usually the U.S. dollar – with a market cap in excess of $100 billion. Tether has, however, received considerable scrutiny for the perceived opaqueness of the reserves that back USDT.

    Read More: Stablecoins Are Seeing Adoption as a Cross-Border Settlement Mechanism: Bernstein

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.


    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

