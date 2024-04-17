DeFi Firm Usual Labs Raises $7M Round Led by Kraken Ventures and IOSG Ventures

USD0 is a permissionless stablecoin backed by real-world assets. Holders of the coin will be rewarded with yields generated by these assets. It is one of a number of new stablecoin launches in an increasingly competitive market. The cumulative supply of the top three stablecoins, tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and DAI (DAI), recently increased to $141.4 billion, the highest since May 2022. These three stablecoins dominate the market with over 90% share.