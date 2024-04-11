Bitcoin
$70,449.93+1.01%
Ethereum
$3,521.03+0.29%
Binance Coin
$605.70+0.33%
Solana
$174.32+1.99%
XRP
$0.61293800-0.24%
Dogecoin
$0.19659028-0.56%
Toncoin
$7.26+7.69%
Cardano
$0.58866947+1.20%
Avalanche
$46.28-1.74%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002778+0.16%
Bitcoin Cash
$614.82-0.81%
Polkadot
$8.31-0.41%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Thai Crypto Exchange Bitkub May Be Valued as High as $3B in IPO: CEO

Jirayut Srupsrisopa said earlier this month that an IPO was planned for next year.

By Sheldon Reback
AccessTimeIconApr 11, 2024 at 8:49 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 11, 2024 at 8:52 p.m. UTC
16:9 Thailand flag (spaway/Pixabay)

(spaway/Pixabay)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

The owner of Thai crypto exchange Bitkub Online, which plans to sell shares to the public next year, could be valued as high as $3 billion, Bitkub Capital Group CEO Jirayut Srupsrisopa said.

Bitkub Capital signaled its intention to sell shares to the public in a 2023 letter to shareholders that didn't give a timeframe. Jirayut told Bloomberg earlier this month that an IPO was planned for next year and the company was in the process of hiring financial advisers.

VolumeMuteUnmute

Avenged Sevenfold Lead Vocalist on Why Artists Should 'Never' Sign With a Major Label

  • Music Should Not Be a 'Commodity': Avenged Sevenfold Lead Vocalist
    00:53
    Music Should Not Be a 'Commodity': Avenged Sevenfold Lead Vocalist
  • Uniswap's UNI Down Almost 20% After SEC's Wells Notice
    01:02
    Uniswap's UNI Down Almost 20% After SEC's Wells Notice
  • Uniswap Receives Wells Notice From the SEC; State of Crypto Regulation in Dubai
    02:22
    Uniswap Receives Wells Notice From the SEC; State of Crypto Regulation in Dubai
  • p0x Labs Co-Founder on Developer Adoption of AI
    01:43
    p0x Labs Co-Founder on Developer Adoption of AI

    • Thailand's biggest crypto exchange provides about 80% of the Bangkok-based parent's profit and is 9.2% owned by Asphere Innovations. The firm was valued at about 6 billion baht ($165 million) in a Series A fundraising last July, Jirayut said.

    "A price to earnings ratio of 10-30 would put our valuation between 1 billion - 3 billion US dollars," Jirayut said in a message on LinkedIn when asked about an IPO valuation. He did not say how much the company was looking to raise.

    Edited by Stephen Alpher.



    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Sheldon Reback
    Sheldon Reback

    Sheldon Reback is a CoinDesk news editor based in London. He owns a small amount of ether.

    Follow @sheldonreback on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

    Read more about
    ThailandExchangesIPO