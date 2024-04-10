Ripple-Owned Metaco Sees Most of Execs and Marketing Teams Depart: Source

Metaco, whose CEO Adriene Treccani and chief product officer Peter Demeo both recently departed , has now lost Angel Nunez, who was CTO and chief customer officer, according to a person familiar with the matter, who shared an internal email detailing some of the departures with CoinDesk. The head of sales, Craig Perrin, as well as marketing manager Mei Li Powell, head of product marketing, plus marketing officers Gene Peterson and Rahul Mudgal have also left the firm, according to the person