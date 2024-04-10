Crypto Derivatives Exchange Stream Trading Raises $1.5M in Seed Funding
The funding round values the company at $20 million.
- Stream Trading raised $1.5 million in seed funding, valuing the company at $20 million.
- The protocol, which is almost profitable, is designed to give depositors exposure to high-yield rate arbitrage trades, for which it charges a 10% or higher fee.
The company building Stream Finance, one of the Ethereum blockchain's newest crypto derivatives platforms, has raised $1.5 million from Polychain and a handful of angel investors.
Stream Trading raised its seed round at a $20 million valuation, founder Diogenes Casares said in an interview with CoinDesk. He and co-founder Solal Afota built the team quickly to capitalize on this year's crypto bull market, which is paying fat dividends for trading platforms across decentralized finance (DeFi).
Derivatives exchanges are a fixture of the on-chain landscape for speculating on token prices, with platforms such as dYdX and Vertex getting much of the attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto deposits. In comparison, Stream, which emerged from beta testing just this week, has $5 million in total value locked.
Still, that's already enough to nearly turn Stream profitable, Casares said. The protocol is designed to give depositors exposure to high-yield rate arbitrage trades, for which it charges a 10% or higher fee.
Over time Casares said Stream plans to become a decentralized perpetuals exchange that competes with dYdX and the other "legacy" names in DeFi derivatives, an industry barely five years old. He said most protocols focus too much on cutting fees while doing little to improve funding rates – the interest traders pay when speculating on the future price of assets.
"We're focusing more on the funding rate side than the swap fees side," he said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.