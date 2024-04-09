VanEck CEO Says Transaction Fee Is Bigger Story Than Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs

Jan van Eck said on CoinDesk's "Markets Daily" that the transaction fees on the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains are unpredictable, making it harder to build applications in those ecosystems. "The most important story of 2023, which people know, but I don't think they focus on enough, which is simply that transaction costs are now available at affordable rates through Solana or the so-called layer 2s," van Eck told CoinDesk TV's Jen Sanasie in an interview.