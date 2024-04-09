Stablecoins Are Seeing Adoption as a Cross-Border Settlement Mechanism: Bernstein

Solana is conducting pilots with Visa and Shopify , but it's unclear whether the blockchain can break into more mainstream consumer and business-to-business payments, which would require a massive jump in scalability, the note said.



“Scalability requirements for consumer payments would require 15-20 fold growth from here (Solana ~700 TPS versus 10K+ for payment networks), and general purpose blockchains are yet to cross that chasm,” the report added.



