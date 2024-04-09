BCB Group Moves Custody of Digital Asset Operations to Metaco’s Platform
The move will allow the crypto payments firm to consolidate its custody technology.
Metaco, a Swiss crypto custody firm owned by Ripple, said BCB Group, a crypto payments firm, consolidated governance of its digital asset custody operations onto its flagship platform.
London-based BCB Group, having migrated its operations from a third-party digital asset technology provider, is now using Metaco’s custody orchestration platform, the companies said in a statement.
The move allows the payments firm to consolidate its custody technology into a single platform to secure and govern its digital asset operations.
“We continue to empower new global financial ecosystems, by connecting the global crypto industry,” Oliver Tonkin, BCB's co-founder and CEO, said in the release. “Our collaboration with Ripple, Metaco and IBM Cloud is a paramount step in that direction, as it enables BCB Group to continue delivering superior top tier services to the digital asset ecosystem, in a seamless, secure and affordable way.”
Ripple, the enterprise blockchain and crypto products company, acquired Metaco for $250 million in May last year. The Swiss company’s CEO and chief product officer recently left the business, as reported by CoinDesk in February.
BCB provides payments and trading services for some of the world’s largest crypto institutions including Bitstamp, Crypto.com, Gemini and Kraken.
CORRECTION (April 9, 7:57 UTC): Company removes reference to Galaxy Digital in bullet point, last paragraph, because it is no longer a client.
