Bitcoin
$72,647.61+4.80%
Ethereum
$3,649.73+7.74%
Binance Coin
$596.73+1.43%
Solana
$183.26+1.50%
XRP
$0.60832917+1.88%
Dogecoin
$0.20776961+5.07%
Cardano
$0.60975417+2.60%
Toncoin
$5.86+8.38%
Avalanche
$50.44+3.79%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002909+2.61%
Bitcoin Cash
$708.78+4.18%
Polkadot
$8.98+3.52%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Crypto VC Firm Polychain Tops Up AI Platform Ritual's $25M Funding Round With 'Multimillion Dollar' Investment

Blockchain firms are attempting to address concerns that Big Tech giants like Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet will build an artificial-intelligence oligarchy

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 8, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. UTC
Polychain CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Polychain CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Polychain made an undisclosed investment in Ritual, referring to it as a "multimillion dollar" amount.
  • Ritual raised $25 million in November to address the centralized nature of artificial intelligence systems.
  • AI has become an area of interest in the blockchain industry following the proliferation of AI-powered tools acquiring mainstream popularity.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Tokenization of Real World Assets Will Be a 'Game Changer' for Crypto: Expert

  • How Buenos Aires Is Bringing Its Citizens On-Chain
    23:26
    How Buenos Aires Is Bringing Its Citizens On-Chain
  • Australia Moves on a Spot Bitcoin ETF; Franklin Templeton on Bitcoin NFTs
    02:08
    Australia Moves on a Spot Bitcoin ETF; Franklin Templeton on Bitcoin NFTs
  • Ether-Bitcoin Ratio to Flash Death Cross: What Does It Mean for Altcoins?
    01:18
    Ether-Bitcoin Ratio to Flash Death Cross: What Does It Mean for Altcoins?
  • Why On-chain Capital Formation Can 'Disrupt' Funding for Entrepreneurs
    00:59
    Why On-chain Capital Formation Can 'Disrupt' Funding for Entrepreneurs

    • Blockchain-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital topped up a $25 million funding round into artificial intelligence (AI) platform Ritual with a "multimillion dollar" investment.

    Ritual raised $25 million last November to address the centralized nature of AI systems. The investment was led by Archetype and included participation from Accomplice and Robot Ventures.

    Now Polychain has put a ribbon on the funding round. In an email to CoinDesk, it declined to disclose the exact amount invested.

    AI has become an area of interest in the blockchain industry following the proliferation of AI-powered tools and their increased mainstream popularity over the last year or so. Blockchain firms are attempting to address concerns that Big Tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOG) will build an AI oligarchy by introducing decentralization into the storage of data and access to infrastructure.

    BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes joined Ritual's board of advisers in January, referring to the need to "ensure the burgeoning AI economy has access to a more censorship-resistant, collaboration-powering technology than we currently have."

    Read More: Crypto AI Projects Would Need to Buy Chips Worth Their Entire Market Cap to Meet Ambitions

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.


    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.