Crypto for Advisors: Governance in a Blockchain World

This is a new model, the risk of which is still being assessed. Managers who engage this strategy rely on the macro trend of bitcoin price appreciation despite historical periods of short-term volatility. Managers analyze bitcoin’s cyclical price performance to guide portfolio management and increase returns as bitcoin price reaches certain thresholds. There is some decrease in traditional credit risk as bitcoin’s growth potential allows managers to abstain from using traditional levers to increase return, mainly the use of leverage and adding riskier, higher-interest loans to the portfolio.