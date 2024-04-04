Bitcoin
$67,854.62+1.99%
Ethereum
$3,392.68+1.23%
Binance Coin
$593.24+6.13%
Solana
$188.70-0.56%
XRP
$0.59900930+2.60%
Dogecoin
$0.18463780+0.79%
Cardano
$0.59048513+0.68%
Avalanche
$47.73+1.57%
Toncoin
$5.13+1.75%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002760+1.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$641.65+6.41%
Polkadot
$8.63-0.79%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Binance Stops Support for Bitcoin NFTs Citing 'Streamlining' of Offered Products

Users have been prompted to withdraw Bitcoin NFTs from Binance by May 18.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 4, 2024 at 2:21 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 4, 2024 at 2:24 p.m. UTC
Binance (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Binance (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Trading volume for NFTs is at multi-year lows.
  • Bitcoin NFTs caused widespread network congestion in December.
  • Binance users will not be eligible for future Bitcoin NFT airdrops.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Bitcoin Fees Climb as Ordinals Hype Gives Windfall Profit to BTC Miners

  • Consensus 2023: Spotlight on Ordinals
    10:03
    Consensus 2023: Spotlight on Ordinals
  • New Project Bitcoin Stamps Renews Debate Over Bitcoin NFTs
    05:33
    New Project Bitcoin Stamps Renews Debate Over Bitcoin NFTs
  • Ordinals NFTs Could Make Stacks’ STX a Multibillion-Dollar Token: Matrixport
    07:10
    Ordinals NFTs Could Make Stacks’ STX a Multibillion-Dollar Token: Matrixport
  • Matrixport Researcher on STX Token's Rapid Growth Amid Ordinals Interest
    01:40
    Matrixport Researcher on STX Token's Rapid Growth Amid Ordinals Interest

    • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will cease support for Bitcoin-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as it undergoes a process to "streamline" its product offerings.

    "Users are advised to withdraw their Bitcoin NFTs from the Binance NFT Marketplace" before May 18, Binance wrote in a blog post.

    It added that users will not be eligible for future airdrops related to NFTs hosted on the Bitcoin network.

    Despite a resurgence at the tail end of last year, several metrics, including the amount of unique buyers and trading volume in USD have slumped to multi-year lows, data from non-fungible.com shows.

    Bitcoin NFTs are generated through a method called inscriptions, which inscribes references to digital art into small Bitcoin-based transactions.

    In December, Bitcoin NFTs caused widespread network congestion, something that "exposed a vulnerability" in the network, according to Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin Core developer.

    The interest in Bitcoin NFTs has since waned. Still, investment continues to pour into the sector, with Bitcoin Ordinals wallet Oyl raising $3 million last month from the likes of Arthur Hayes and and BRC-20 creator Domo.

    Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Oliver Knight
    Oliver Knight

    Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

    Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

    Read more about
    BinanceNFTOrdinals