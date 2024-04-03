Galaxy Plans to Raise $100M for Crypto Venture Fund
Galaxy's prolific venture wing plans to start accepting – and investing – outside capital.
Galaxy Digital's venture team has long invested its own money in crypto companies. Now, it's planning to do that with outside investors' capital, too.
The crypto investments giant is putting together a $100 million fund that will invest in early-stage crypto companies, according to an investor email shared with CoinDesk. Galaxy moved its venture capital franchise into its asset management business in 2023.
Called Galaxy Ventures Fund I, LP, the fund aims to invest in as many as 30 startups over the next three years, with checks starting at $1 million. It will target financial applications, software infrastructure and protocols building in crypto, the email said.
Galaxy is already a prolific investor in crypto companies; according to the email, it invested $200 million into more than 100 projects over the past six years. While Galaxy's Interactive team has taken outside capital previously, this is a first for the venture team.
The new fund "will continue the success of our proprietary balance sheet investing but through a direct, institutional-grade fund," the email said.
Correction: Galaxy has previously taken outside capital through its Interactive division.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.