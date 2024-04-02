Bitcoin
$66,075.78-5.08%
Ethereum
$3,288.29-5.60%
Binance Coin
$560.92-3.25%
Solana
$185.56-3.64%
XRP
$0.59301737-2.96%
Dogecoin
$0.18763486-8.48%
Cardano
$0.58649164-5.16%
Avalanche
$47.62-7.50%
Toncoin
$4.92-6.66%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002673-6.67%
Bitcoin Cash
$632.57-2.48%
Polkadot
$8.66-5.23%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Crypto Venture Capital Fundraising Jumped Over 50% in March Amid Rally

Most capital went into infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, data by RootData shows.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconApr 2, 2024 at 6:42 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 2, 2024 at 6:45 p.m. UTC
Venture Capital (Getty Images)

Venture Capital (Getty Images)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Venture capitalists invested over 52% into crypto projects in March versus prior month.
  • Crypto projects, specifically in the United States, received more than $1.16 billion last month, the second-highest amount in the past 12 months.
  • The majority of capital went into projects related to crypto infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi).
VolumeMuteUnmute

Three Crypto Predictions in 2024

  • Crypto Market Leaders and Laggards in 2023
    01:50
    Crypto Market Leaders and Laggards in 2023
  • Why Injective's INJ Has Surged 3,000% in 2023
    00:52
    Why Injective's INJ Has Surged 3,000% in 2023
  • DeFi Market Rebounds to $50B as Speculators Hunt for Yield
    01:11
    DeFi Market Rebounds to $50B as Speculators Hunt for Yield
  • Messari CEO Ryan Selkis on Future of Crypto's Role in Politics
    10:09
    Messari CEO Ryan Selkis on Future of Crypto's Role in Politics

    • Venture capitalists increased their investments into crypto projects by over 52% in March, spurred by a new all-time high for bitcoin and continued success from the spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    Investors allocated more than $1.16 billion into the industry in March, the second-highest amount in the past 12 months, according to data released by RootData.

    The majority of the capital went into projects working on crypto infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, especially those built on the Ethereum blockchain, the data shows. Other popular blockchains included Polygon and BNB Chain.

    The surge in fundraising comes as bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $73,798 on March 14, which experts say was accelerated by the better-than-expected inflows into the newly launched spot bitcoin ETFs.

    The ten ETFs, which include issuers like BlackRock and Fidelity, spurred renewed faith in the industry as TradFi leaders once again voiced their interest in digital assets.

    More than half of the investments in March were between $1 million and $5 million and were used as seed capital, while allocations of over $20 million made up roughly 10% of all investments.

    Roughly a third of the capital was allocated to projects located in the United States, according to RootData.

    Read more: Crypto Venture Capital Firm Paradigm Looking to Raise Up to $850M for New Fund: Bloomberg

    Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Helene Braun
    Helene Braun

    Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

    Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.