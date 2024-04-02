Crypto Exchange Figure Markets Has a Plan to Democratize Finance

In any case, Cagney’s view is that AMMs are not good for consumers. “Everyone pounds their chests about AMMs, but the reality is AMMs get exploited constantly by market makers sandwich-attacking retail clients that trade on them. The real panacea is when we get suitable blockchain computation. But until then, we have to run episodic off chain matching to just meet the throughput that we need. That isn't disingenuous to the thesis of decentralization, or at least is in line with it.”