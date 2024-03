Crypto for Advisors: Beyond Bitcoin, Crypto Indices

The Ethereum network has several use cases . Ethereum's evolution from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake with “The Merge” established a native interest rate for staking ether (ETH). In traditional finance, interest rates underpin the largest markets in the world and serve as a fundamental pillar of economic activity. Staking rates can do the same for the crypto industry. CESR , the composite ether staking rate, is a standardized benchmark rate for staking. As we’re seeing interest in spot ether ETFs, I believe we’ll also see more about ether staking rates and total return solutions that capture ETH + staking.