U.S Has its Eleventh Spot Bitcoin ETF After Hashdex Fund Conversion

The Hashdex conversion comes over two months after the original ten spot bitcoin ETFs started trading on Jan 11. Excluding Grayscale's GBTC (which entered the spot era with nearly $30 billion in AUM), BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC are leading the way in asset gathering, with each having more than $10 billion in assets under management. WisdomTree's BTCW is the smallest of the entrants, with 1,126 bitcoins and just shy of $80 million in AUM.