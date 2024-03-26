Bitcoin
Tether to Establish AI Unit, Starts Recruitment Drive

The unit will focus on the development of open-source AI models and collaborate with other firms to integrate the models into products that could address real-world challenges.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMar 26, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 26, 2024 at 3:18 p.m. UTC
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino (Tether)

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino (Tether)

  • The new unit expands Tether's foray into artificial intelligence, which commenced last year with an investment into Frankfurt-listed Northern Data.
  • Tether has listed roles for a head of AI research and an AI engineer
    • Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, is establishing a unit focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and has started a recruitment drive to help fill it.

    The unit will focus on the development of open-source AI models and collaborate with other firms to integrate them into products that could address real-world challenges, the company announced on Tuesday.

    Tether also kicked off a recruitment drive, seeking a head of AI research and development as well as an AI engineer role on its website. The company is best known for its (USDT) stablecoin, a crypto token pegged to the dollar with a $105 billion market cap.

    The division will "redefine AI boundaries and democratize privacy-preserving open AI technology," CEO Paolo Ardoino said in Tuesday's announcement.

    The new unit continues the expansion of Tether's AI strategy which commenced last year with an investment in Northern Data (NB2), a firm listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that diversified from crypto mining into providing computing power for AI-related data crunching.

    Read More: How AI and DePIN Will Change Web3

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.





