Galaxy Digital's Strong Earnings Will Carry Into Current Quarter, Analyst Says
Improved crypto market conditions due to anticipation of spot bitcoin ETF approval helped boost earnings, Stifel Canada said in a report.
- Galaxy Digital saw growth across its three operating segments.
- The company’s strong performance has followed into the current quarter, Stifel said.
- The stock should be a core holding for equity investors looking for exposure to the digital asset ecosystem, the report said.
Digital asset financial services firm Galaxy Digital’s (GLXY) results showed significant sequential growth across its three operating units, driven by improved crypto market conditions in anticipation of the approval of spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a Stifel Canada analyst said in a research report on Tuesday.
“As a result, strong performance has followed into the current quarter as spot prices, volumes and volatility remain elevated in Q1/24, while the ETF launch approvals help open the door to new pools of capital,” wrote analyst Bill Papanastasiou.
Stifel has a buy rating on the Toronto-listed company headed by Mike Novogratz with a C$20 price target. The stock was trading 5% lower at around C$13.67 at the time of publication. The shares have risen over 30% year-to-date.
The crypto firm should be a “core holding for equity investors seeking exposure to the broad digital asset ecosystem given the attractive asymmetric return profile across a diverse group of revenue-producing operating segments and longer-term outsized growth potential through its infrastructure solutions arm,” the report said.
Galaxy is expected to perform strongly for the full year 2024, given improved crypto market sentiment following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of spot bitcoin ETFs as well as several other tailwinds, the report added.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.