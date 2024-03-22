AIOZ Network Partners With Alibaba Cloud to Boost AI, Storage and Streaming Services
Alibaba Cloud teamed up with NEAR to enhance web3 adoption in Asia last year.
- AIOZ's native token is currently trading flat after the announcement, it is up by more than 200% in 30 days.
Decentralized infrastructure network (DePIN) AIOZ Network has become the leading blockchain partner in Alibaba Cloud’s Innovation Accelerator initiative, according to a blog post.
AIOZ’s native token (AIOZ) is currently trading at 90 cents, having remained stable after the blog post was published. It is up by more than 200% in the past 30 days, according to CoinMarketCap.
Singapore-based AIOZ Network will use Alibaba Cloud’s cloud services to expand its ecosystem as well as improve Web 3 AI, storage and streaming infrastructure.
“This collaboration with Alibaba Cloud represents a significant step forward. We are excited to foster and support groundbreaking innovations from the next generation of developers,” said AIOZ Network founder Erman Tjiputra.
Alibaba Cloud has now made several forays into the crypto industry, it built a metaverse launchpad on Avalanche last May before teaming up with NEAR to boost Web 3 adoption in Asia one month later.
