Bitcoin
$66,887.22+5.27%
Ethereum
$3,523.13+5.02%
Binance Coin
$562.56+5.86%
Solana
$188.56+9.29%
XRP
$0.62175829+4.49%
Cardano
$0.63094397+3.78%
Dogecoin
$0.15292830+13.75%
Avalanche
$54.47+2.52%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002701+5.67%
Toncoin
$4.16+2.75%
Polkadot
$9.32+2.23%
Chainlink
$18.50+5.60%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

French Energy Giant EDF Subsidiary Becomes Chiliz Blockchain Validator

Exaion helps industries with digital transformation related to cloud and blockchain with a focus on addressing energy efficiency of data centers.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMar 21, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 21, 2024 at 1:11 p.m. UTC
EDF subsidiary Exaion has become a validator on the Chiliz Chain. (Léo Crouzille/Unsplash)

EDF subsidiary Exaion has become a validator on the Chiliz Chain. (Léo Crouzille/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • EDF subsidiary Exaion has become a validator on the Chiliz Chain.
  • Chiliz is seeking to leverage Exaion's expertise in energy and technology.
  • Exaion follows French soccer giant PSG, which also recently became a Chiliz validator.
VolumeMuteUnmute

What Does State Inquiry Mean for Ethereum?

  • Why ETH ETFs Might Not Get Approved; 3AC's Kyle Davies Not Sorry
    01:59
    Why ETH ETFs Might Not Get Approved; 3AC's Kyle Davies Not Sorry
  • Solana Passes Ethereum on DEX Volume
    01:15
    Solana Passes Ethereum on DEX Volume
  • Swing Into Meme Coins: 5 Questions With OSF
    00:37
    Swing Into Meme Coins: 5 Questions With OSF
  • Meme Coins Are 'Just a Little Bit Above Gambling,' OSF Says
    17:18
    Meme Coins Are 'Just a Little Bit Above Gambling,' OSF Says

    • Exaion, a subsidiary of France's state-owned energy company EDF, became a network validator for the Chiliz Chain, joining one of the country's leading soccer teams in securing the network that hosts fan token trading for Socios.com as it looks to expand its blockchain efforts into sports and entertainment.

    Chiliz is seeking to leverage Exaion's expertise in the energy and tech sectors, according to an emailed statement. Exaion helps industries with digital transformation related to cloud and blockchain with a focus on addressing energy efficiency of data centers.

    Exaion co-founder Fatih Balyeli described the move as "a pivotal strategy that resonates with our goal of shaping the future of digital engagement."

    Socios.com has developed fan tokens for some of the world's biggest soccer teams including FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris St-Germain. PSG recently became a validator on the Chiliz Chain, the first club to do so.

    Validators manage blockchain nodes in order to secure the network by verifying transactions and authorizing smart contracts. In return, they generate revenue from running a node.

    Read More: Ethereum Validator Entry Queue Signals Renewed Interest in Staking

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.





    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.