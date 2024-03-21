Crypto Exchange Backpack Appoints Stripe, Banking Veteran as CFO
Backpack, the crypto exchange founded by former FTX and Alameda executives, has appointed Oliver Sleafer as its new chief financial officer (CFO).
Sleafer joined Backpack last October as its head of treasury. Two years ago, he was head of liquidity management in the Asia-Pacific region for payments company Stripe, having spent the previous five years in the same role at Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse.
Backpack was founded by Armani Ferrante and Trian Yver, alums of defunct trading companies Alameda Research and bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, respectively. They left the Sam Bankman-Fried-founded firms prior to their collapse at the end of 2022.
Less than six weeks prior to folding, FTX was part of a $20 million funding round into Backpack developer Coral. Needless to say, the bulk of this funding did not materialize. Ferrante and Vyer subsequently set about building a crypto exchange to fill the gap left behind by FTX.
Backpack recently raised $17 million in Series A funding at a $120 million valuation.
