Fidelity Adds Staking to Ether ETF Application, Sending LIDO Up 9%
The asset manager filed to launch an ethereum fund in November.
- Fidelity wants to give traders of its potential Fidelity Ethereum Fund the ability to stake some of the assets.
- The asset manager filed to launch an ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in November.
- Other potential issuers include BlackRock, Ark Invest and Grayscale.
Money management giant Fidelity wants to allow traders of its potential ethereum fund to be able to stake some of the assets, it wrote in an amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
“According to the Registration Statement, the Sponsor may, from time to time, stake a portion of the Fund’s assets through one or more trusted staking providers, which may include an affiliate of the Sponsor (“Staking Providers”),” Fidelity wrote in a 19b-4 form on Monday.
Lido, the staking protocol that is supported on the Ethereum network, jumped 9% on the news, to a price of $2.64 before falling back slightly.
Fidelity joined the race to launch an ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in November. Other potential issuers include BlackRock, Ark Invest and 21Shares, and Grayscale.
Experts currently see a slim chance that such an ETF will be approved by the SEC before the next deadline of May 23.
Disclosure
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
