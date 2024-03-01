Bitcoin
$62,016.30+0.64%
Ethereum
$3,420.93-0.17%
Binance Coin
$406.58-0.06%
Solana
$131.61+2.19%
XRP
$0.59399400-1.37%
Cardano
$0.69104203+2.27%
Dogecoin
$0.13148471+3.23%
Avalanche
$41.99-0.86%
Tron
$0.14137464+0.27%
Chainlink
$19.98+0.98%
Polkadot
$8.45-1.56%
Polygon
$1.02+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin ETF Starts Trading in Brazil

The asset manager's geographic expansion of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) follows its successful introduction in the U.S. in January.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconMar 1, 2024 at 4:37 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 1, 2024 at 4:39 p.m. UTC
(Agustin Diaz Gargiulo/Unsplash)

(Agustin Diaz Gargiulo/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • BlackRock (BLK) has expanded trading of its spot bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), to Brazil.
  • The fund started trading on the Brazilian stock exchange B3 on Friday.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), by far the most successful of the 10 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, started trading on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, the company said. The asset manager announced the expansion on Thursday.

"This is another opportunity for investors to include exposure to Bitcoin in their portfolios,” Felipe Gonçalves, B3's superintendent of interest and currency products, said in a statement. “The growing interest in the crypto market by investors from all over the world has sparked a search for options in the Brazilian capital market as well.”

IBIT has lured over $7 billion in net investment since it and the other nine spot bitcoin ETFs started trading in the U.S. on Jan 11 – the highest inflow in the group.

Similar to the U.S.-based product, the Brazilian version of the fund, called the iShares Bitcoin Trust BDR ETF, has a 0.25% management fee, which will be reduced to 0.12% for the first year or until the fund reaches $5 billion in assets.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.