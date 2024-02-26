Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Purchased an Additional 3K BTC, Now Holds $10B Worth
The company now has about a $3.8 billion in unrealized profit on its bitcoin stash.
The largest corporate owner of bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy (MSTR) has purchased an additional 3,000 tokens for $155 million, bringing the company's total holdings up to 193,000 coins.
These new buys were made between Feb. 15 and Feb. 25 and the tokens were acquired at an average price of $51,813 each, according to an SEC filing. The company now holds 193,000 bitcoin purchased for $6.09 billion, or an average price of $31,544 each, tweeted Executive Chairman Michael Saylor.
With bitcoin currently trading at $51,366, MicroStrategy's unrealized profit stands at $3.8 billion.
MSTR shares are currently up 1.1% in pre-market trading to $695.
