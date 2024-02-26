Frax Finance Mulls Uniswap-Like Reward Mechanism for Token Stakers

The ecosystem's governance and utility token is FXS. Users who lock their FXS receive veFXS tokens, allowing them to keep their utility and governance rights. The veFXS tokens can be staked on the Ethereum mainnet and natively on Frax Finance's layer 2, Fraxtal. The proposal will recommend sharing protocol revenue with veFXS stakers, Kazemian said in an interview. The community voted to stop revenue sharing in 2022.