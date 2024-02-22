Eigen Labs, Developer Behind Restaking Protocol EigenLayer, Raises $100M From A16z Crypto
Pioneering restaking project EigenLayer, a project led by Sreeram Kannan, isn't even live, but investors are piling in. A16z Crypto is affiliated with the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
Eigen Labs, the developer behind EigenLayer, the crypto restaking project atop Ethereum that is shaking up the decentralized finance landscape even though it's not yet live, raised $100 million from venture capital investor a16z crypto.
Eigen Labs confirmed the investment in a thread on the social media platform X.
EigenLayer is at the heart of a new blockchain-industry trend known as "restaking," where Ethereum's ether (ETH) tokens that are deposited or "staked" as security for the main blockchain can be repurposed to secure additional networks and protocols.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.