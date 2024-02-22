Bitcoin
Eigen Labs, Developer Behind Restaking Protocol EigenLayer, Raises $100M From A16z Crypto

Pioneering restaking project EigenLayer, a project led by Sreeram Kannan, isn't even live, but investors are piling in. A16z Crypto is affiliated with the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconFeb 22, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. UTC
Updated Feb 22, 2024 at 2:32 p.m. UTC
EigenLayer CEO Sreeram Kannan

EigenLayer CEO Sreeram Kannan (University of Michigan, modified by CoinDesk)

Eigen Labs, the developer behind EigenLayer, the crypto restaking project atop Ethereum that is shaking up the decentralized finance landscape even though it's not yet live, raised $100 million from venture capital investor a16z crypto.

Eigen Labs confirmed the investment in a thread on the social media platform X.

EigenLayer is at the heart of a new blockchain-industry trend known as "restaking," where Ethereum's ether (ETH) tokens that are deposited or "staked" as security for the main blockchain can be repurposed to secure additional networks and protocols.

