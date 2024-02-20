Galaxy Digital Stock Started at Buy at Canaccord
The investment bank said that Galaxy represents one of the most diversified ways to play digital assets.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) has new coverage at Canaccord Genuity, which initiated the stock with a buy rating at C$17 price target.
Galaxy “represents one of the most diversified ways to play digital assets," wrote analyst Joseph Vafi, whose price target suggests 30% upside from the current C$13.
Galaxy's institutional trading business is a "share gainer,” said Vafi, citing the upcoming launch of its crypto prime brokerage platform, Galaxy One. Combine that with the price gains surrounding the spot ETFs and the upcoming halving and trading should do well, according to Vafi.
With fourth quarter earnings soon to be announced, Vafi took note of crypto's strong performance during that period and expects to see an "appreciably higher" book value versus the third quarter.
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) as of the end of last week had accumulated more than 6,000 bitcoins representing over $315 million in assets under management.
Shares are modestly lower to C$12.95 in Tuesday trade.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.