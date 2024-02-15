Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Bitcoin Bet Tops $4B in Profit

According to the company’s most recent investor presentation, MicroStrategy at the end of January held 190,000 bitcoins purchased for a total of $5.93 billion, or $31,224 per coin. MicroStrategy began acquiring bitcoin in the second quarter of 2020, and has purchased additional tokens every quarter since. In December last year, the company was sitting on a profit of nearly $2 billion, but that's since doubled thanks to bitcon's more than 20% rally since the start of 2024.