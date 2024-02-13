Chainalysis, Fireblocks, Gauntlet Make Forbes' Fintech List

Gauntlet is a financial risk modeling and simulation platform. The company, which like the other two is based in New York, was named by Bank of America as one of the platforms driving the evolution of DeFi applications. The company says it protects $9 billion of customer assets and lists decentralized exchange Uniswap, lending platform Aave and Web3 gaming platform Immutable among its clients. The firm has raised $45 million and in March 2022 was valued about $1 billion, according to Forbes.