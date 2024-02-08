Cryptodollar Minting Protocol M^0 Will Allow Institutions to Issue Stablecoins Backed by U.S. Treasuries

“We’re trying to recreate networks, with rules and smart contracts for people to interact and produce digital assets,” Prosperi said in an interview. “Think about the protocol as a governor of the Eurodollar system; so, a set of rules that can allow a new generation of offshore dollar players to come and interact. The protocol collects certain fees that are then distributed on-chain to various actors for their participation, but most of the upside is staying with the actors that actually interact with it.”