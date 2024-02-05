Multicoin Capital Is in Talks to Sell Roughly $100M FTX Bankruptcy Claim: Source
Cryptocurrency investment firm Multicoin Capital is in talks to sell its FTX bankruptcy claim, which has a value of roughly $100 million, according to a person familiar with the plans.
Positive news around the FTX bankruptcy has seen claims being sold for upward of 70 cents on the dollar and climbing towards the eighties.
Firms like Multicoin, inadvertently caught up in the FTX collapse, have been approached by claims buyers for over a year now, and with the potential bids rising, these firms are weighing the opportunity cost of capital and opting to sell sooner rather than later.
Multicoin Capital declined to comment.
