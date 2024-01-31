Bitcoin
$43,369.04+0.03%
Ethereum
$2,329.92-1.24%
Binance Coin
$306.24-1.57%
Solana
$101.42-2.55%
XRP
$0.51000605-3.00%
Cardano
$0.50697140-3.07%
Avalanche
$35.38-2.08%
Dogecoin
$0.08015367-1.67%
Tron
$0.11344223+0.49%
Polkadot
$6.82-2.55%
Chainlink
$15.60-1.04%
Toncoin
$2.20-1.45%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Global X Pulls Out of Spot Bitcoin ETF Application

The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provider was not among the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs that received regulatory approval on January 11.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJan 31, 2024 at 4:01 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 31, 2024 at 4:03 p.m. UTC
Exit sign (Paul Brennan/Pixabay)

Global X is first to withdraw its spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF application. (Paul Brennan/Pixabay)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Global X, one of the former contenders for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), has withdrawn its application, according to a Jan 30 notice from Cboe BZX Exchange, which could have listed the fund.

The filing shows that Cboe BZX Exchange is withdrawing its proposed rule change to list and trade shares of what would’ve been Global X’s spot bitcoin ETF. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had pushed back its decision on the application twice before the exchange officially withdrew on Jan 26.

Global X refiled for a spot bitcoin ETF in August 2023 after filing the initial application in July 2021.

The exit comes three weeks after eleven other issuers listed their ETFs on the market on Jan 11. Asset management giant BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is leading the race so far with more than $2.6 billion in total flows over 13 days of trading, followed by Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund. (FBTC)

Overall, the ETFs have brought in nearly $250 million in capital. This number is significantly lower than BlackRock and Fidelity’s flows because of the continuing high outflows out of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The fund has seen nearly $5.4 billion in outflows since its launch.

Read more: Bitcoin Price Nears $44K as ETFs See Net Inflows for First Time in a Week

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk, currently covering the criminal trial of infamous crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. Helene is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.