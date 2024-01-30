MIM Stablecoin Suffers Flash Crash Amid $6.5M Exploit
Certrik suggests the exploit could be due to a rounding error.
The stablecoin issued by decentralized platform Abracadabra.money (MIM), suffered a flash crash to $0.76 after reports of a $6.5 million exploit.
Blockchain security firm PeckShield published initial details of the exploit at 11:35 UTC Tuesday, adding that the attacker was funded from Tornado Cash, a sanctioned privacy protocol.
Cetrik said that "early indications point to a rounding error being the root cause."
MIM developers said that the Abracadabra DAO will be buying back the stablecoin, which is designed to trade at $1, from the market to preserve the peg. It was trading around $0.94 at press time, per CoinMarketCap.
"We are aware of an exploit involving certain cauldrons on Ethereum," MIM wrote on X. "Our engineering team is triaging and investigating the situation. To the best of its Ability, the DAO treasury will be buying back MIM from the market to then burn. More updates are coming."
The stablecoin also fluctuated in 2022 during the collapse of FTX, as a third of MIM's collateral was in FTT, FTX's native token. As FTT crumbled, MIM fell to $0.95 before trading back to parity.
The project came under scrutiny earlier this year after a proposal was made to transition power from the decentralized Abracadabra DAO to a a centralized entity with lawyers and trustees.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.